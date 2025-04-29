Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $26.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

