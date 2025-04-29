Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Shares of PTON opened at $6.60 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,539.44. This trade represents a 38.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $505,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $39,992,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $85,260,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

