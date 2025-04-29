Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $59.25 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,450,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

