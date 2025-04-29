Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $31.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PHR opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,449,060. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,103 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 83.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after buying an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.