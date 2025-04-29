PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.33% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

BILZ stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.67 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

