Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Dietmar Exler Buys 1,500 Shares

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £4,755 ($6,388.55).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.27) on Tuesday. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284.50 ($3.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £264.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.62.

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinewood Technologies Group PLC will post 9.8256735 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINE

About Pinewood Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.