Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Price

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.
FRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.
First Merchants Stock Performance
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
First Merchants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.
Institutional Trading of First Merchants
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 809.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
