Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $395.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.67. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $263,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,016.90. This trade represents a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

