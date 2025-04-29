Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 900,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 148,039 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

