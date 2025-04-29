Plug Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 94,454 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,813 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,434,000 after buying an additional 722,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 796,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 790,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

