Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,762 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

