Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 114.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,062,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,902,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,058,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 101,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on POR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

