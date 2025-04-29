Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$98.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$98.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. TD Securities cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$89.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Precision Drilling

Insider Buying and Selling

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$396,686.26. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$263,499.70. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PD stock opened at C$59.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The firm has a market cap of C$852.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$51.38 and a 1-year high of C$109.20.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.