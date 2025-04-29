Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Purchases £1,802.50 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison purchased 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £1,802.50 ($2,421.74).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

LON:PMI opened at GBX 50 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £75.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.22. Premier Miton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.99 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.70.

Premier Miton Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 422.91%.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

