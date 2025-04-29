Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 283,879 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

