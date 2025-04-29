Q1 Earnings Forecast for Keyera Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities set a C$45.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.69.

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera stock opened at C$43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$34.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.90.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

