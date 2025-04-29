Q1 Earnings Forecast for LINC Issued By Northland Capmk

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. Northland Capmk analyst L. Horton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million.

LINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

LINC opened at $17.14 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $541.50 million, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

