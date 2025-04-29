Q1 Earnings Forecast for South Bow Issued By Atb Cap Markets

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOBFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of South Bow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

South Bow Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.33 per share, with a total value of C$100,791.00. Also, Senior Officer Lori Michelle Muratta purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.32 per share, with a total value of C$205,920.00. Insiders purchased 12,676 shares of company stock valued at $447,932 over the last three months.

