Q1 Earnings Forecast for South Bow Issued By Atb Cap Markets

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of South Bow in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOBO. CIBC cut South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:SOBO opened at $25.13 on Monday. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $461,249,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

