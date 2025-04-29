Q1 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TAC. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in TransAlta by 86.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 942,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 437,511 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 9.8% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 267,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 55.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 239.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

