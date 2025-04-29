Q1 EPS Estimates for TSE:DBM Cut by National Bank Financial

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.93.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.02. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

