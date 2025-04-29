Q1 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners Lowered by Analyst

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TXO Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

TXO Partners Price Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TXO Partners has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $703.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.09.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in TXO Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In related news, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 31,517 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $601,344.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,651.24. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $107,357.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,067.82. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,994 shares of company stock worth $851,882.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.62%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

