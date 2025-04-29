Q2 Earnings Estimate for OSBC Issued By DA Davidson

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $719.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after buying an additional 181,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 134,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 153,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 98,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

