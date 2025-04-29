Q2 Earnings Estimate for Pegasystems Issued By William Blair

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Pegasystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.6 %

PEGA stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,581.50. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $2,154,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,184,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,599,443.74. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,263. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

