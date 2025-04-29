Q2 Earnings Estimate for TCBK Issued By DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million.

TCBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

TCBK opened at $38.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

