Q2 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Issued By Cormark

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $79.87 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in TFI International by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,623,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

