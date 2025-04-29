Q2 Earnings Forecast for BANC Issued By DA Davidson

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 126,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 432,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

