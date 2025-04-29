Q2 Earnings Forecast for BWB Issued By DA Davidson

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $419.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

