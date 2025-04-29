Q2 Earnings Forecast for MMSI Issued By Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $73.67 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 84,923 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 43.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 559,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,433,000 after buying an additional 168,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $3,087,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,440.50. This trade represents a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

