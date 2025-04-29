Q2 Earnings Forecast for SPS Commerce Issued By DA Davidson

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.11.

View Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 209.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 94.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 210,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 283,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.