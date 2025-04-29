Q2 EPS Estimate for Moelis & Company Lowered by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $52.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 346.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 86,067 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $3,331,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $418,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,854. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,798. This trade represents a 51.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.27%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

