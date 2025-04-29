Q2 EPS Estimate for Viking Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $81.86.
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics
In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
