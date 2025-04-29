Q2 EPS Estimate for Waste Connections Decreased by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

