Q2 EPS Estimate for Waste Connections Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. William Blair began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

WCN opened at $194.00 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $687,935,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 307.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after buying an additional 1,453,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,422,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 19,519.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,295,000 after buying an additional 913,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

