Q2 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Lowered by Wedbush

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.8 %

Century Communities stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

