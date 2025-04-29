Q2 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Cut by Leerink Partnrs

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.