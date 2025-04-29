Q2 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy Cut by Analyst

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,339,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

