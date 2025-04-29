Q2 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Raised by Zacks Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $105.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

