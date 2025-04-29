Q2 EPS Estimates for Western Union Lifted by Northland Capmk

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Western Union has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

