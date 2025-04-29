Q3 Earnings Forecast for Propel Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Propel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Propel Stock Performance

PRL opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

