Q3 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy Lowered by Roth Capital

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $744.35 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

