Q3 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FQVLF Boosted by Stifel Canada

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday. Desjardins started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.00 and a beta of 1.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

