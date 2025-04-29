Q3 EPS Estimates for Republic Services Cut by William Blair

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $246.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97. Republic Services has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

