QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in QCR by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,602.07. This represents a 139.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

