Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $455.23 million for the quarter.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $197.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

