Quanta Services (PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.900-10.500 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PWR opened at $291.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.27. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quanta Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

