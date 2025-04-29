Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.31 and traded as high as C$36.68. Quebecor shares last traded at C$36.68, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

About Quebecor

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

