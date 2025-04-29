Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 133,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,891.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

