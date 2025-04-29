Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $171,860,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $73,073,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 995,735 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 612.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 929,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 824,232 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.8 %

PBA opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.