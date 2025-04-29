Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.